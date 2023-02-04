Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.94. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 48,636 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
