Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.94. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 48,636 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

