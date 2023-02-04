Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

