Wells Fargo & Company Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

