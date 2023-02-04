Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.41. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 245,564 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
