Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.25. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 662,757 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.97 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,137,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 423.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

