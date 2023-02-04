WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

WRK stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

