WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,409.66

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,409.66 ($17.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($20.92). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,688.50 ($20.85), with a volume of 80,546 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.92) to GBX 1,975 ($24.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.72) to GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.84) to GBX 1,900 ($23.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,873 ($23.13).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4,690.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.66.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,985 ($25,917.01).

About WH Smith

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

