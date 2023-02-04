WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,409.66

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,409.66 ($17.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($20.92). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,688.50 ($20.85), with a volume of 80,546 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.92) to GBX 1,975 ($24.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.72) to GBX 1,390 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.84) to GBX 1,900 ($23.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,873 ($23.13).
WH Smith Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4,690.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,409.66.
WH Smith Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith
In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,985 ($25,917.01).
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Recommended Stories
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.