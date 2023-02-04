Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 24,657 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

