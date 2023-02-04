WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.47. 709,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 395,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

