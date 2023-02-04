Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.15) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.90) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($39.91).

Wizz Air Price Performance

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,885 ($35.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,867 ($60.11). The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,411.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,118.27.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.79), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,449,653.06). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,271.03).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

