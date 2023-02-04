Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Woodward Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

WWD opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

