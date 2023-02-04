Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $474.57

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.57 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 532.50 ($6.58). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.58), with a volume of 497,554 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 520 ($6.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 765 ($9.45).

Workspace Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.57.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

About Workspace Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

