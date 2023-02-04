World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $89.63 and last traded at $89.14. 162,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,433,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

