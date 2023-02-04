Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.44 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yelp by 211.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Yelp by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 193,702 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

