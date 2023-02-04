Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of CRI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 6,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carter’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

