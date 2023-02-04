Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

