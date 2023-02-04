Zacks Research Weighs in on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of AIT opened at $145.11 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

