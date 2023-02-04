Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,887,101 shares trading hands.

Zoom Telephonics Trading Up 13.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

