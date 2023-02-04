ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

