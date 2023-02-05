16,852 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

