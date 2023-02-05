16,941 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

