20,446 Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

