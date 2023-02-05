235,577 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 457,842 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
RLX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.97.
RLX Technology Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.