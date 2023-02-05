235,577 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 457,842 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

