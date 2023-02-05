29,721 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

