41,387 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 648,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 507,586 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.60 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

