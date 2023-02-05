4,592 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

