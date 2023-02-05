8,991 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $25.71 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

