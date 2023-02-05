9,082 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

