9,237 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,464 shares of company stock valued at $69,214 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 53.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

