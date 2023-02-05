93,375 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 93,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

RARE stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

