A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 7,270 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $115,084.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36.

Shares of ATEN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,523.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 860,859 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $10,781,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

