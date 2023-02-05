Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BLFS opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
