Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

