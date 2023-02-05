Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aegon were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($5.11) to €5.00 ($5.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.41) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of AEG opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.