Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGGZF. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

