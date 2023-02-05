Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGGZF. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF opened at $40.27 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

