Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

AGIO opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $21,982,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

