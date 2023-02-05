AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

