Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$70.27 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The stock has a market cap of C$32.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

