Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.18. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

