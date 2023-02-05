Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allegion were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $125.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

