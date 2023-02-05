Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$36.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF opened at $22.05 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

