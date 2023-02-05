Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

