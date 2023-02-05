Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $233.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

