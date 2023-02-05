Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

