Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,471.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

