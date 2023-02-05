Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,946.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.