Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,412.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

