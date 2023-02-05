Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

