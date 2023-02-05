Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.