Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

