Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

